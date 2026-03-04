"AITA for excluding my dad's fiancé from my wedding?"

I’m getting married in a few months in a very intimate setting with fewer than 75 guests. Both our sets of parents are divorced and single. At the start of our wedding planning, we agreed that none of the parents would have a plus-one since none of them were in a relationship at the time.

​About four months ago, after our guest list was finalized and Save the Dates were mailed, my dad started dating someone. The day we met his new girlfriend, he asked if she could attend as his plus-one and offer us $50 (which is only a fraction of the cost per person). We told him, "At this time, we aren't sure if we can accommodate her since RSVPs haven't been confirmed yet.'"