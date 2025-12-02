"AITA for expecting my friend to buy me a gift I asked for?"

Me (19F) and my friend (19F) have been friends since kindergarten. Our relationship was pretty rocky during our teens since we outgrew each other, but we ultimately stayed friends as we share the same values and hold each other dear. I see her as my little sister, and I love her very much.

However, she takes me paying for everything for granted. When we stay at MY house, I pay for her food, water, etc. This year, I decided to buy her three gifts: our favorite childhood toy (she talks about it 24/7) and some decorations for her apartment.

I haven’t asked for anything in return for years, so when she went to Italy around a week ago, I asked her if she could get me my favorite chocolate that isn’t available in our country.