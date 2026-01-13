'AITA for expecting my stay-at-home wife to do majority of the housework?'

For SAHMs, care of the children should be the priority. Little ones consume a lot of time and attention. That is a job with no sick leave, or vacation time and its generally 24/7. For those situations, the husband/father who only has a 40 hr/week job should help out as much as possible.

But that is NOT your situation. I assume the 10 year old is in school for a considerable chunk of the day which leaves your wife with quite a few hours free for household chores. Even if she homeschools, a 10 year old does not require the same amount of labor as an infant or toddler(s). Therefore you are NTA Mental load? Like those who are employed outside the home don’t have any of that?