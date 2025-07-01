'AITA for exposing my dad's affair during our family vacation?' 'Total MELTDOWN.'

"AITA for exposing my dad's affair during our family vacation?"

Last week, my parents took us on a family trip to a lake upstate. I work away a lot and haven't really been around to see them much so it'd been planned a while in advance at a cabin a relative owns and we'd all been looking forward to meeting up again.

My dad was acting kind of weird in comparison to the last few years the whole time and didn't really engage as much as usual with our mom or the rest of the family, sitting in other rooms more often doing "nothing" and generally being disconnected. A couple days in we were having dinner and I saw his phone dinging with notifications from “Laura” before he moved it from the table into his pocket.