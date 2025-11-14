'AITA for exposing my sister’s career?'

Before I have a chance to talk about the event I just booked with a huge client, my sister starts teasing me for my “kiddie job”, talking about how it’s “cute” that I doodle on people’s faces all day, but that it’s not a “real” job, and she doesn’t know why I’m deciding that my life should just be “playing with make-up all day instead of getting a career like an adult."

Now, what I said next was immature, but I was upset. A lot of my contractors do party entertainment for a living, and are very good at what they do, and in my opinion, if your job earns you money, it’s a “real job." So I said: “Oh, an adult career like exotic dancing?”