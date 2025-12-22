'AITA for exposing my uncle’s affair at a family gathering?'

Because our culture, however, my parents like to maintain appearances, so we occasionally have to have get/together with our other family friends. I don't live at home anymore, and I try my best to not attend these. But recently, it was to celebrate my cousin's acceptance into a tough master’s program and I wanted to celebrate him, so I attended.

It was the first time a lot of my family and family friends were seeing me in months. In my culture, women my age are already getting ready to get arranged married, but I'm pretty against this whole idea because I just haven't found someone I want to marry yet, but my parents and a lot of my family friends are adamant on finding matches for me.