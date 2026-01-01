"AITA for 'favoriting' my biological daughter?"

I’m a 40 year old woman with four kids. I have three biological children, a 17 year old son, a 16 year old daughter (we’ll call her F), and a 9 year old daughter. I also have a 14 year old stepdaughter (we’ll call her K). K moved in with us three years ago after I married her father.

I’ve always tried to be welcoming toward her because I know it must be hard going back and forth between her mom’s and her dad’s house at such a young age. However, K has always been passive aggressive toward me. At first, I thought it was just a phase, but it’s been three years and she still hasn't shown any kindness or respect.