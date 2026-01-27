'AITA for feeding my cat on my plates?'

Roughly the same group came back this weekend, but this time that couple had brought an entire set of dinnerware, cutlery and glassware for them. I was a bit confused, thought it was maybe a sensory issue, and asked them why they brought their own dinner set.

They said they’d noticed the same style plate we were eating from was used to feed the cat, and felt disgusted. I said that every plate was pre-used by someone, I didn’t buy new plates in every time someone came over, but they were all cleaned in the dishwasher on a high heat setting so why did it matter if the someone who last used it was me, another person or my cat.