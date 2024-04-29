'AITA for forgetting to include my sister in my wedding?' 'She didn't get to eat.'

I was really happy to see her. After the ceremony she came over to talk to me and told me everything. Amidst all the hugs and congratulations, I completely forgot that we had not planned for her to be there. Due to the limited people at the wedding, we had strict seating charts and catered meals for everyone, as well as the wedding favors.

It turns out, my sister didn't get to eat that night and just ate a few of the table appetizers, which were very small. She also didnt have a proper chair and one of the venue workers got her a completely mismatching one from elsewhere, and she had to squeeze in next to our cousin. The wedding party and us (total 9 people) all sat at the front of the hall on a long table, facing everyone.