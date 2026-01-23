'AITA for giving my family a wedding ultimatum?'

I am now 28 and I don’t regret it at all, he has been a huge help and support to me over the years. My relationship with my mother has been getting worse over the years, especially since she hates my husband to be (she is very religious and he is not).

This is my problem, I invited my dad to walk me down my wedding. I want him at my wedding and to be a part of it. My siblings and my mom are pissed. They told me that if I do this, they will not come to my wedding. They want him uninvited from the wedding and that my mom should walk me down.