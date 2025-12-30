'AITA for giving my husband a ultimatum?' UPDATED

Again, following the advice, I clearly outlined why I was uncomfortable in a calm way. He became increasingly nervous and eventually fell silent. At the end, he said that I needed to talk to his sister if I wanted to fully understand everything.

She came over to our house and explained everything. Apparently, their parents were not the best even when they were alive. She now blames my husband for "ruining her childhood" because they were constantly being compared and she was dismissed in favor of him as her interests were less orthodox. She views this money as compensation for the emotional abuse she suffered from their parents.

I asked her if my husband had directly said or done anything to her at that time, and she said that wasn't relevant because what he was doing provided their parents with the opportunity to put her down.