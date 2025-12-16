"AITA for giving a kid an allergic reaction?"

So I work at an ice cream shop at my college and have worked there for about two years. The other night a family comes in (2 women, 1 man, and a little boy who I would say was about 8-10 years old).

I go up to them and ask them what I could help them with. The adults were busy talking to one another and didn't acknowledge me or the little boy while he was ordering. The boy spoke up and asked what dairy-free options we have.

At our store whenever we are asked this question the EXACT script we are to follow is, "We have sorbets in mango, lemon, and raspberry which are dairy-free. We also have a cookies and cream and a mint chip that is not dairy-free, but is lactose free."