AITA for giving my unemployed brother and his kids 30 days to move out of my inherited house?

I (29) came into an inheritance from my grandma last year. My brother (32) has been having financial trouble since his divorce, so I allowed him and his children (7, 5) to stay temporarily until he could "get back on his feet." That was 10 months ago.

He doesn't even pay rent or utilities, he just purchases groceries occasionally. I've been patient but I'm just at my breaking point now. He's not looking for a job and spends all his time playing video games when I'm working. His kids are nice but have ruined pieces of my grandma's antique furniture that were important for sentimental reasons.

Last week we learned he's been receiving $2K a month from our parents under the guise of saving for his own home, which he's been using for other expenses (discovered he went out and bought a $1200 gaming setup).