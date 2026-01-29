'AITA for going to my female coworker's house to help her?' MINI UPDATE

I'm 38(M). my coworker is 33(F) and she started working with me in December. she's quiet, kinda comments on music and movies sometimes. But she shows up, does her job and leaves. Asked me yesterday if I could come over after work and help her fix something because her husband doesn't know how and she doesn't want to call someone to fix it but she knows I know how and she'd pay me in lunch.
Which I'm not gonna turn down food so whatever I went over she had all the parts. I fixed what needed fixing, I showed her how to fix it so if something like that broke again she could fix it. Her daughter was there the whole time, held flash lights, handing me parts I needed and then she DoorDashed lunch so I could eat while she went and picked up her older kids from school...
...and we could finish up after she grabbed them. Well finishing up turned into it was still leaking, so I took it apart again and resealed things and by the time we were finishing up a second time her husband came home, and he was livid. And yes, she told him a coworker was coming to help fix it. It wasn't like he was blindsided. He knew I was coming to help her fix it.
But now a couple coworkers are saying I'm an ahole for going to another man's house with his wife and daughter home like I was being some creeper. We literally fixed the thing and talked about stupid crap all day. AITA?
LCiscoolwithit said:
Absolutely NTA - thank you for helping a woman who needed it. Maybe her husband will sort it before she has to ask another man next time. She told him it was happening, this is on him. Co workers just want to be involved in gossip.
Inevitable_Cycle6960 said:
Nta, but I would not go over to her house again. Husband sounds like he has issues.
Ok-Analyst-5801 said:
NTA He's probably dealing with a bruised ego since his wife had to call another man in to fix what he couldn't/wouldn't.
ChronicNetizen said:
NTA. Her lack of communication with her partner OR her partner’s lack of security/emotional regulation is not your problem. You did your co-worker a solid, was respectful, got free lunch, and ya’ll weren’t even alone in the room.
MrSpookySkelly said:
Some coworkers are always going to talk shit and gossip. There was a rumor started at my place of work that I was sleeping with a married coworker because we walked laps around the property on lunch together a few times. F them, don’t help them if crap breaks down around their place and they need a hand.
Beautiful_Empire4862 said:
How do your coworkers even know this happened? NTA for helping but definitely too naive to trust this type of encounter to not have any negative implications. Just the fact that you went to her home can be career damaging. She could have accused you of anything. Notice how your coworkers were quick to blame you rather than her. Please don't put yourself in this position again. Protect yourself.
CuriouslyFlavored said:
NTA. But never go to her home again.
She apologized to me this morning before we clocked in(I'm on break right now) she said she didn't know her husband would react like that because she did tell him i was coming and did text him all day. he didn't think she was actually serious somehow though and freaked when i was there when he got home.