'AITA for going no contact and not welcoming my in-laws to my home?' 'They accused me of tearing the family apart.'

"AITA for going no contact and not welcoming my BIL and SIL to my home after they accused me for tearing the family apart?"

I (31f) and my husband (32m) are planning on hosting his parents visit to our city soon. The original plan was only hosting his parents and now my BiL (m36) and SiL (28f) want to crash and come with his parents to visit us. I told him they are not welcome and if they show up to our doorstep, I am going to my parents without any notice and we will have major issues if he allows them to come.

For context, a few months ago my husband and I had just found out we were pregnant for the first time. Not even a day after we found out, we were going visit his parents. It was still a secret at this time as I was feeling so sensitive. The BIL and SIL live with my husband's parents.