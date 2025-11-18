'AITA for going off on my mother?'

When we got to the checkout though he started screaming and crying. Which I’m very used to and I usually just say comforting things and try to stop him hurting himself. My mother however kept saying things like “if you keep on, you won’t get back in my car” and “you’re being embarrassing."

I was a bit shocked and I didn’t know how to respond straight away. Then she apologized to the cashier for my son’s behavior which really got to me. I don’t feel like my son should ever have to apologize for who he is and he can’t really communicate with us that he’s upset/frustrated/uncomfortable past screaming.