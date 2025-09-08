'AITA for handing off all house responsibilities to fiancé?'

My fiancée recently got fired from his job. The reason is unimportant but it was very unexpected for both of us. I’m a teacher at one of the highest paid districts in the country so I do pretty well for myself. My fiancé works in a trade so 50+ hour weeks are common for him during peak seasons.

I’m not the teacher that will work past my contract hours so I don’t bring work home. I fully take my unpaid lunch and leave when the bell rings. This is the only way you will survive the teaching field. I work about 32 hours a week not counting commute and my unpaid lunch.

Therefore, the way we split at home duties was I took care of cooking (I cook all weekdays and we exclusively got takeout on the weekend only), deep cleaning of the home, folding and putting away laundry and picked up slack on other household needs during my fiancé's busy months.

My fiancé takes care of dishes, yard work, trash, quick tidying up of the home and laundry for both of us (by laundry I mean putting clothes to wash in between games and dropping them off for me to fold and put away). When I’m on summer vacation, winter vacation, spring vacation or thanksgiving break, it’s an unspoken rule that I’ll take on all home duties minus trash and yard work. This has worked for us.