'AITA for having long hair at my friend's wedding?'

The wedding was amazing! After the wedding was not. A week later I was hanging with Parker, and some of our other friends that were groomsmen too. The wedding naturally got brought up in conversation. Later Parker pulled me aside and said that Diane was upset that my hair was long while the rest of the groomsmen’s hair was short.

(Standard crew cut or middle part) He said he didn’t think it was a big deal, but apparently she wouldn’t stop talking about it, and that she HAD told him to mention it to me before the wedding. A friend nearby heard what we were talking about and said he also thought it was weird that my hair was long.