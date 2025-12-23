'AITA for hiding the Christmas food?'

Why in all that is holy are you buying his food?!!! He gives you a list and takes yours? So he’s both lazy and disrespectful, well and a thief. Your husband needs to kick him out.

East-Relative2011 said:

NTA but...what does your husband say about this? This is HIS brother stealing from you guys. He should be the one to grow a backbone (does he need some? I got extra) and deal with him. Or you can take BIL's credit card, go buy yourselves a full-sized fridge, and keep it locked. And to crap on your husband a little more: Why is he ALLOWING his brother to STEAL his wife's food?

Professional-Room300 said: