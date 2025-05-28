'AITA for how I reacted when my wife did something we agreed not to do?' 'Her parents are VERY sexist.'

Finally I got my son to talk. Apparently my wife's parents visited. My wife let them in even though we agreed not to let them around the kids. They brought a gift for my son. My son asked "Where is Isla's (my daughter) gift?" They claimed they forgot to bring her a gift. My son gave their gift back to them and it started a fight.

Now THIS is exactly why I don't want them around my kids. My kids shouldn't have to go through this. I asked my wife why she let them in and she apologized at first but then we got into an argument and she said and I quote "I'll do whatever I want. What are you gonna do about it? Maybe I like my parents, maybe I want to let them around my kids."