'AITA for ignoring my MIL's calls after she told people I asked her for money?'

I (F) have a complicated relationship with my mother-in-law. From the beginning she didn’t like me when I joined the family. She told my brother-in-law that I was only with my husband because he is successful and rich, that I don’t genuinely love him, and that our marriage wouldn’t last.
About a year later she suddenly changed her tone and started saying I’m a good daughter-in-law and “like the daughter she finally has,” but she still makes negative comments about me behind my back instead of saying anything directly to me.
Some background: my in-laws are separated but not divorced. MIL lives alone. My husband, my brother-in-law, and I live with my father-in-law. For a while I thought MIL and I were getting closer. We hung out a few times and I opened up to her about small frustrations regarding my husband/BIL/FIL.
She seemed supportive and gave advice. Later I found out she repeated those private conversations to them and questioned why I said those things. She tends to retell stories in a very twisted way. Even my husband doesn’t fully trust her versions of events because they’re often inaccurate.
After that, I kept some distance but stayed polite. Recently something happened that hurt me more. During a video call, I mentioned being worried about my father’s health and possible medical bills. I did NOT ask her for money and I did not cry or beg for help. She was the one who said, “It’s okay, we will help you,” and I just replied, “Thank you, I appreciate your concern.”
Later she told my brother-in-law that I cried and asked her for money, and that I’m financially “latching” onto my husband and BIL and should be an independent woman. That really upset me because it’s not true. I work as an admin executive at my husband’s company and support myself. I never asked her for financial help.
After hearing this, I felt betrayed and decided to stop answering her calls and texts for now. My husband has also reduced contact and keeps things very surface-level. MIL is now telling people we’re avoiding her because her niece “poisoned” us against her, which is not true.
My husband, BIL, and I discussed everything and decided we will only address this in a face-to-face group meeting so nothing gets twisted again. I’m not comfortable speaking to her alone right now.
She recently messaged saying she is deeply hurt that we’re avoiding her and that she doesn’t know what she did wrong. AITA for not responding to her calls/messages for now and wanting to only discuss this in person with witnesses present? Am I overreacting for being angry and disappointed?
Desert-Monsoons said:
The only correct answer is… “Talk to your son.” She is his mother and it is up to him to handle her.
Jenicillin said:
NTA. She lied to make you look bad, again. I wouldn't talk to her either.
WholeAd2742 said:
NTA. This would be a permanent full no contact. She's manipulative and weaponizing your personal sensitive discussions as a narcissist.
Sifiisnewreality said:
NTA. But she says she doesn’t know what she did wrong, so print out this post (and responses) and mail it to her.
Ok_Mountain_2449 said:
NTA. She sounds like my mother who plays the same games (and worse) and the only way to not get manipulated is to only speak with her together face to face. I know with my mother it’s a never ending battle with setting boundaries and her trying to manipulate her way around them. I imagine it’s going to be the same way with your MIL, and the best thing to do is talk to one another and compare notes.
brateleanor said:
NTA. You’re not overreacting. She broke your trust multiple times and twisted your words, which is a big deal. Ignoring her for now and only wanting to talk with others present is actually smart, not rude. You’re protecting yourself from more drama and lies.
If she “doesn’t know what she did wrong,” that’s on her... especially when this is a pattern. You’re allowed to set boundaries, even with family. Being polite doesn’t mean letting someone disrespect you.