'AITA for kicking my sister out after I caught her?' MINI UPDATE

My parents and sister knew what field of work I wanted to work in and my parents understand I’m handling sensitive information so they don’t ask me about work anymore (their decision). I explained the field briefly to my sister and mentioned that work topics are of limit, unless there’s some general work stuff I can share that isn’t sensitive.

My job is mostly remote, I have to travel to London once a week, thus I keep my office locked up 247, even when I’m using it. I don’t mention my salary or anything but I am in the top 5% of earners of the UK. I’m also single with no dependents so I do admit life’s much easier for me.