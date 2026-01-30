'AITA for leaving a date early after they showed up looking nothing like their photos?'

I (27F) matched with someone, (26M) on a dating app and we talked for about two weeks before meeting up. Their profile had a lot of photos clear face pics, full-body shots, no filters that I could tell. We had good conversations, similar interests, and I was genuinely looking forward to the date...
When I arrived at the restaurant, I didn’t recognize them at first. They eventually waved me over, and it became clear that they looked very different from their photos. Not just “different angles” different, but clearly much older photos and a pretty big difference in appearance overall.
I tried to be polite and stayed for about 20 minutes. We made small talk, but I couldn’t shake the feeling that I’d been misled. I ended up telling them that I didn’t feel a connection and that I was going to head out. I paid for my drink and left.
They later messaged me saying it was rude and hurtful to leave early, and that attraction can grow if you give it a chance. A friend of mine said I should’ve just stayed for the full date since I was already there, and that leaving early was shallow and embarrassing for them. I didn’t insult them or comment on their appearance I just didn’t want to continue a date that started with what felt like dishonesty. AITA?
Parking-Ad-922 said:
NTA that person catfished you. Their message is essentially admitting that, their intention was to lead you on with a false idea of what they looked like, hoping that if you appreciated their personality enough you would grow to be attracted to them physically as well. They were dishonest, full stop. Starting a relationship with a lie is a recipe for disaster.
redbeard914 said:
I had a friend who showed up for a date and the person was using thier brother's photos in their on-line profile. NTA.
MrsBains said:
NTA. It was dishonest of them to misrepresent their appearance. That dishonesty likely carries into other aspects of their life.
theyawninglaborer said:
NTA you can leave a date anytime you want. Saved everyone time.
alpenglow14 said:
NTA. If you’re uninterested it’s better to be direct (although saying you don’t feel it and leaving is probably enough without bringing up the pictures). What concerns me is that top of deceiving you to get you to show up, this man is now abusing social norms/politeness to try and gain access to your time and attention. Major red flag. Block him.
Competitive_Fee_5829 said:
NTA. People have been doing this for years and it never made sense to me! you will want to eventually meet in person so why lie about what you look like? I have showed up to dates and the dudes clearly lied about their pictures...I just turn around and walk out. I don't have time for that nonsense.