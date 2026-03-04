'AITA for leaving my husband after proudly saying that he chose me over his coworker?'

I need to explain that he has a habit that whenever he knew he did something bad, he is the type who always go out/away far from noise, then goes back once he calms down. With all the comments pointing out, I thought this is normal but you all made me realized I am such a fool and didn't see the red flag properly.

We are both aware that this was not a planned marriage and that challenges will be inevitable, but what made things turned to worst is the realization that he is not ready to be a father nor to have a family. Yes, we talked because we have to, he is still my husband by paper and we have a daughter who will be affected with all of this.