'AITA for leaving my own birthday dinner?' 'My girlfriend turned it into a proposal.'

I (28M) had my birthday dinner last weekend, and my girlfriend, Sarah (27F), offered to plan it. I was excited because I usually keep things low-key, but she said she wanted to “make it special.” She booked a nice restaurant and invited close friends and family. Everything was going great until it was time for dessert. The waiter brought out a cake, but instead of my name, it said: “Will You Marry Me, Sarah?”
I was completely blindsided. Sarah got all teary-eyed, turned to me, and said, “Well? This is the best surprise ever, right?” Everyone around us started clapping, and her friends were filming. I just sat there, stunned. She took my silence as hesitation and started going on about how she knew I wasn’t “big on grand gestures,” but she couldn’t wait anymore, so she “took matters into her own hands.”
At that moment, I stood up and said, “This is my birthday. If you wanted a proposal, you should’ve talked to me about it first.” Then I grabbed my stuff and walked out. Sarah was mortified, and her friends blew up my phone, calling me an ahole for embarrassing her and “ruining the night.” She even said I humiliated her when she was just trying to do something romantic.
Now, my family is split. Some say I should have just gone along with it for the night, while others think she crossed a major boundary. So…AITA for leaving my own birthday dinner because my girlfriend hijacked it for a proposal?
helenaflowers said:
She didn't just turn it into a proposal - she turned it into a proposal where she proposed to herself on your behalf! That is not rational behavior in the least. If she wanted to propose, she could've proposed to you - from/as herself, TO YOU.
But no - she wanted the public moment of her being proposed to and decided your birthday was the perfect time for her to give this to herself. She was "trying to do something romantic" - but you weren't the intended recipient. She was. It was nice of her to show you what she values, because it definitely isn't you. You're a prop for her, and at least now you know that for sure. Absolutely, positively NTA.
Wakemeup3000 said:
NTA. Glad you didn't go along with it. The cake could have said Will you marry me, YOUR NAME with her proposing to you which would have been cringeworthy as best. Instead she decided to make it all about her and put you on the spot. Please see her for who she really is. Not worthy of your time and attention.
Oh_Wiseone said:
NTA - so your family thinks you should just go along with this - meaning you are now engaged? What’s wrong with them?
7625607 said:
NTA. She needs help. If she had proposed to you on your birthday in front of your family and friends, that would have been one thing. But making it look to your family and friends as if you had proposed to her is insane.
ArchiCooper said:
NTA. This is a red flag.
FitOrFat-1999 said:
NTA at all. This literally took the cake. If I were one of Sarah's friends I'd be saying "What made you think this was a good idea?" Also, "she couldn’t wait anymore, so she “took matters into her own hands.” If you'd gone along with it, the next thing you know she'd have rolled out the minister and you'd be married. I hope Sarah is your ex GF now.