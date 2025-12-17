"AITA? for letting my niece's boots get wet? Her parents want me to reimburse them."

I picked up my niece from daycare and it was raining, my niece begged me to carry her because she said if her boots got went her daddy would get upset. She is five, I figured she was you know being a kid and just trying to find a reason to get carried. She likes to be carried.

I told her no and to hold my hand so we can get to the car. I took her to a few stores to kill sometime since my sister was running late. When I dropped her off with my sister, she did not say anything and I did not bring it up.