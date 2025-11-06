'AITA for limiting how long my in-laws stay with us?'

My wife was born in the US, but her parents are from Asia and staying like this with family members is quite normal for them. For me, who grew up in the Midwest, I'm used to having my own personal space.

They're obsessed with their granddaughter (as they should be!) and want to visit all the time (like every month for 4-5 days). However, I have a stressful NYC job with 60+ hour work weeks and it's very stressful for me, as an introvert, and someone that doesn't particularly mesh with my in-laws to come home every night to my in-laws in a small apartment.