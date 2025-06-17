"AITA for locking myself in the bathroom with a burrito and pretending I had food poisoning just to get a break from my family for 47 minutes?"

So, hi. I (33F), a mom of three tiny lunatics (7M, 4F, 2F), have reached the “fakes her own digestive demise for peace” era of parenting. My husband, Chaz (yes, fake name, but it fits the man who once told me “it can’t be that hard to multitask a diaper change and a phone call”), is a decent guy with the situational awareness of a traffic cone.

It started when I told him I might need some alone time because I was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, and he replied: "Didn’t you just have alone time two days ago when you went to Target?" I was buying diapers and hemorrhoid cream, Chaz.