'AITA for lying to my late fiancé's mom about dating again?'

↵

So back in 2021 my fiancé passed away very unexpectedly. We had been together for almost 3 years and our relationship was toxic to say the least. When we were good we were great, but when we would fight it was terrible…I did love him though that’s why I stayed, anyways so after he passed his mom who never really liked me no matter how much I kissed her butt would one minute like me and lean on me.