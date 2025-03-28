'AITA for making my fiancée choose between our bridesmaids?' 'We need to split the party in two.'

owls_and_cardinals said:

NTA - mostly focusing on the fact that you were choosing your bridal party together and your fiancee quietly asked someone else without talking to you. It seems like she purposefully went about it this way to take the question off the table or to remove your opportunity to object, which is uncool.

Given the way you describe the wedding, you are not just each choosing your respective bridal parties but have made decisions about your 'attendants' together being essentially one large group you're both close to.

This is a conflict between you and your fiancee and it was a chance to work through something constructively, which your fiancee bypassed, and that's unfortunate. That brings us to whether this person should be a BM or not.

Often in a hetero, traditional wedding, the bride and groom would each choose their attendants and probably would not expect to "veto" one another's selections. But even in that situation if one chose someone who was actively hostile towards the person getting married, that would be really problematic.