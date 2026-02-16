'AITA for making my friend pay for my car home after she 'surprised' me?'

So I went out last night w some friends. one of them (let’s call her Sarah) offered to drive since she doesn’t drink and said she’d stay sober. Cool. Everything was fine until like 1am when she suddenly says she’s “too tired” and wants to leave.
I told her I was good staying and I’d just uber home later. she kept saying she “felt responsible” for me and wouldn’t leave without me. it honestly turned into a whole thing and i didn’t feel like arguing in the middle of the club so I just went with her.
Then once we get to the car she goes, “actually I’m gonna go to my boyfriend's place, it’s closer.” His place is like 20 mins the opposite direction from mine. She drives there, pulls into a gas station near his house and tells me to just call a ride from there.
The Uber back to my place was $25 bc of surge. If she had just left me at the club like I originally said, I would’ve paid and not cared. But she basically forced me to leave because she “felt responsible” and then dropped me off halfway so she could see her boyfriend.
So yeah I Venmo-requested her the $25. Now she’s mad saying I’m ungrateful because she already “gave me a ride” and my other friends think I’m being petty over 25 bucks. I don't know. It’s not even really about the money. It just feels weird to drag someone out and then leave them at a gas station. AITA?
jordy_muhnordy said:
NTA, so she felt "responsible for you" but was fine leaving you at a gas station alone? Math isn't mathing.
notyouraveragegigi said:
NTA - if she actually felt responsible for you she wouldn't have left you at the gas station alone. Even if she wanted to see her boyfriend she could've dropped you off first. Good friends do that for each other if they promised to give you a ride (or at least don't drag you out of there).
imjustapersontoo said:
NTA, that’s super bizarre behavior from her.
silver_thef-k said:
NTA - you need better friends. Her responsibility to you ended as soon as you reassured her that you would be fine taking the uber, and even still, she made you leave under the expectation that she'd be taking you home...
(After all, the WHOLE POINT of staying sober was because she had already volunteered to be the designated driver.) She dropped one responsibility for another, and then didn't even follow through. The LEAST she could do is pay back the extra cash you had to spend because of her.
CCalamity- said:
NTA - she changed the parameters after it was too late for you to do anything. Not a good friend.
Living-Ear8015 said:
NTA - that’s super weird. Maybe she didn’t want to walk to her car on her own, but regardless, very uncool.