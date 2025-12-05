"AITA for missing a lunch hosted by my boss?"

I am new at this. But here's the situation. Without saying too many details, my boss - let's call him Bill - who owns a small company, occasionally hands out bonuses anywhere from $200-$500 when we have a large amount of sales. We are are grateful for this, as he has absolutely no obligation to give the employees any of the money.

I have worked there for over four years. I have discovered that my boss, the owner, generally gets offended if employees miss these types of events. We closed early the day before Thanksgiving (as we always do).

Typically, he invites some of our best customers to have a few drinks and hang out after we close. I usually go home during this time, as I do not drink and I am very introverted (they are all aware of this about me).