'AITA for never allowing a friend to see my daughter because she’s flaky?'

She gets her ex to flirt with me and I reject him cause ew it’s my fault. It seemed like everything I did was wrong so I walked around eggshells around her I even hid my now husband from her because every guy I showed interest in she went for. Our last argument was over how she was sleeping with multiple dudes and she wanted to make sure my husband knew.

When I told her he didn’t care and that was disrespectful to ask she told I was being rude and that we weren’t even real friends and she talked behind my back to other friends. So I blocked her and pretty much cut her out of my life. The same day I blocked her she posted my pregnancy before saying how I got pregnant out of wedlock which is not true...