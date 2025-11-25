'AITA for not acknowledging a family's children?'

I was then rushing food to tables and this kid was playing with toy trucks in the middle of the floor and pushing them to my feet as I was carrying hot heavy plates. I just sort of smiled at him but carried on and went in another direction as to not run into him. When I cleared their plates I noticed their table was FILTHY. Just covered in chewed up food and spilled juice and everything.

Anyway, you can imagine I wasn’t to fond of this family. At the end of my shift my manager informed me that the family complained to him and that I was being cold and distant by not interacting with their son. My manager said he wasn’t upset or anything but just thought I ought to know.