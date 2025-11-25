'AITA for not acknowledging a family's children?'

I am at a loss here truly. So I am a waitress and bartender and I work at a popular hotel chain. This Saturday I was working in the restaurant all night as well as being the only staff member available to work on the bar so I was pretty busy.
A family of 4 came in, a man, two women and a young boy probably around the age of 5. When they sat down I asked if the boy needed a children’s menu and they said no and that they would pick for him. That was the end of my acknowledgment to their son really.
They yes ordered and I the child was climbing around over the seats and climbing up and down the booths. When I went to give water the table he stuck his hand into the jug. I didn’t say anything to him and just asked if they wanted a new jug, they said no.
I was then rushing food to tables and this kid was playing with toy trucks in the middle of the floor and pushing them to my feet as I was carrying hot heavy plates. I just sort of smiled at him but carried on and went in another direction as to not run into him. When I cleared their plates I noticed their table was FILTHY. Just covered in chewed up food and spilled juice and everything.
Anyway, you can imagine I wasn’t to fond of this family. At the end of my shift my manager informed me that the family complained to him and that I was being cold and distant by not interacting with their son. My manager said he wasn’t upset or anything but just thought I ought to know.
Just to clarify I don’t dislike children at all, I love babies but I’m not good with kids and I don’t want my job to be affected by bad parenting. So basically AITA for not being friendlier and more playful around this child? Thanks.
Tricky_Valuable5751 said:
NTA. I absolutely loathe children like this. Well, more so the parents. Every child deserves a parent, but not every parent deserves a child.
Confident_Set4216 said:
NTA. You work at a restaurant, not a day care center or park. If they want interaction, I suggest they go to one of those instead.
tennesseepapi said:
The family should have been ask to control their child. I ran restaurants for over a decade and would have ask once and told them to leave.
lovewholly said:
NTA. I don’t understand how parents aren’t embarrassed to bits when their kids act this way. Nothing to do with you. Bad parents.
Fancy-Still-4297 said:
Dear god no, definitely NTA. you were doing your job which does not include making TA parents feel good about interacting with their demon spawn. Letting a 5 yr old play with trucks on the floor (not the table) could have been a disaster. good thing no one, including other customers were hurt.
chez2202 said:
NTA. They probably thought you should be interacting with their child so they didn’t have to. It’s a restaurant, not a childcare facility.