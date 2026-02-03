"AITA for not allowing my ex to see sonogram photos of his child?"

I (32f) dated my ex (33m) for two years. During that time, our relationship was very difficult. One weekend, he was mad at me because he thought that a man was trying to flirt with me when we were at a store. So he refused to speak to me the entire weekend. We did not live together full time.

That Saturday, I found out I was expecting but also losing said expectation at the same time. I tried to call him from the hospital and he ignored my call so my best friend called him and he did answer for her. She told him what was going on. She lives out of state. He didn’t reach out to me or come to the hospital.