'AITA for not allowing my ex to see sonogram photos of his child?'

I (32f) dated my ex (33m) for two years. During that time, our relationship was very difficult. One weekend, he was mad at me because he thought that a man was trying to flirt with me when we were at a store. So he refused to speak to me the entire weekend. We did not live together full time.
That Saturday, I found out I was expecting but also losing said expectation at the same time. I tried to call him from the hospital and he ignored my call so my best friend called him and he did answer for her. She told him what was going on. She lives out of state. He didn’t reach out to me or come to the hospital.
I did not hear from him until the following Tuesday. Needless to say, I never got over that and we broke up shortly thereafter. He never apologized and said the “problem took care of itself.”
Now, a year later, he reached out and wants to see the sonogram photos and talk to me about what happened at the hospital. I declined and told him that due to his actions that weekend, he did not deserve any further information or to see the photos. So I must ask y’all. AITA?
Panaccolade said:
NTA. He's right about one thing. The problem did solve itself. Through his cruel and selfish actions, you will never have to deal with him again. Him. He's "the problem," not your lost child. I wish you every happiness for the future and I am so sorry for your loss. Don't share that picture with him. He can go and boil his head.
Fine-Assignment4342 said:
NTA. "The problem took care of itself" Is all I needed to here to be honest. Anyone saying anything other than complete zero contact does not care about your well being tbh.
MixWitch said:
NTA -- that is YOUR private medical information and is absolutely none of his business. Block and ignore, do not welcome trouble back into your home.
MissionYam3 said:
NTA. He didn’t care about you or the baby then, and he’s only asking now to get back into your life or use those photos to gain sympathy from someone else over “how difficult it was for him to lose his child."
Catherine16783 said:
NTA You're not the ah, but I wouldn't accept any more communication from him. Just block him.
Appalachianwitch17 said:
NTA. He failed to offer you the barest minimum of support when you needed it most. I don't know why he suddenly wants some sort of closure, but you owe him nothing.
nervousandweird said:
NTA, I am sorry for your loss. He deserves nothing from you.
Suitable_cataclysm said:
NTA just block him everywhere and leave him on read anywhere he does get a message through. He's not worth any more of your time, even to say no.
C_Majuscula said:
NTA. Tell him you're glad he's not your "problem" anymore, block him, and move on.