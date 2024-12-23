'AITA for not allowing popcorn on the Christmas tree?' 'My brother and I never did that growing up.'

"AITA for not allowing popcorn on the Christmas tree?"

I (35f) and my husband (36m) are hosting Christmas this year for my brother (33m) his wife (33f) and their kids (6f) and (2m). So far it's been pretty good but there's one issue, apparently they usually string popcorn on their Christmas tree, my brother and I never did that growing up but his wife's family did and she has now gotten them into it.

The problem is that my husband and I have had big problems with bugs lately, we had a bunch of flies in our kitchen swarming around and ants crawling around on the counter. We believe it happend because we had been busy and weren't able to keep the kitchen as clean as usual which drew them in.