'AITA for not allowing popcorn on the Christmas tree?' 'My brother and I never did that growing up.'

I (35f) and my husband (36m) are hosting Christmas this year for my brother (33m) his wife (33f) and their kids (6f) and (2m). So far it's been pretty good but there's one issue, apparently they usually string popcorn on their Christmas tree, my brother and I never did that growing up but his wife's family did and she has now gotten them into it.
The problem is that my husband and I have had big problems with bugs lately, we had a bunch of flies in our kitchen swarming around and ants crawling around on the counter. We believe it happend because we had been busy and weren't able to keep the kitchen as clean as usual which drew them in.
We were able to get a hold on the issue by using sprays and fly hotels and picking up the slack on keeping the kitchen clean. And now the house is back to being pretty good and clean and we believe we can keep the bugs out by keeping the house clean.
So we have made it a rule of not leaving food out anywhere, and we are afraid popcorn on the tree we would attract more bugs. When we told this to my brother and his wife they got upset and said they always strung popcorn on the tree and that the kids will be very disappointed, we told them sorry but we don't think it's a good idea because popcorn will attract more bugs.
His wife still insisted that the kids would be very disappointed and that we were being ridiculous. My husband and I still think popcorn on the tree is a bad idea, but we are sorry to disappoint the kids? AITA?
PopulationMe said:
I have never strung popcorn on a tree but always considered that a fun activity for an outdoor tree so birds and squirrels get a treat. I would never want that on my indoor Christmas tree.
And it’s also very rude of your brother and wife to insist and to keep harping on how their kids will be disappointed. If their kids were that disappointed, they can do that at their own house then. NTA but your brother and wife are.
StAlvis said:
NTA. Popcorn garlands? What is this, 1950? But mainly: Since when do guests decorate your tree? Or get one say about how it is? That said, flies aren't going to give an f about popcorn, though. Roaches, on the other hand...
Buckinfrance said:
Fighting insects is miserable, so definitely NTA. When I was a kid my mother decided to make strings of popcorn and cranberries for an old fashioned tree. We strung it up and then left for the evening to visit family for the holidays.
We came back and the tree was on its side, brought down by our dog who ate all of the popcorn. That was the first and last time we put popcorn on the tree. What a mess.
Acrobatic-Kiwi-1208 said:
NTA. It's incredibly reasonable to not leave food out 24/7, and the kids are little enough that any "disappointment" they have will be cued up by their parents, like when preschoolers trip and fall and look to the adults to see if they should get upset or not.
Anxious-Routine-5526 said:
NTA. Your brother and his family can have all the popcorn on their Christmas tree all they want. They do not, however, get to dictate how a tree is decorated in someone else's home.
666POD said:
Oh, no! Christmas is ruined! I'm sure you all will find other fun activities for the children. The only one who is being childish is your sister in law. NTA