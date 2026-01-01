'AITA for not apologizing to my partner for pushing her to go back to work?'

This morning, she tried to get to work on time and got sick and dirtied her clothes. She came home and was upset and embarrassed. I feel sorry that she got sick and felt embarrassed. But, I don’t know that I need to apologize for pushing her to try to go to work or communicate with her boss.

I genuinely wanted to compromise yesterday. And, if I had known she felt unwell today, I would’ve suggested again that she try going in the later half of the day when she feels better. I know it’s not my job/not my life, but it effects me so I feel I should have at least some say. She’s upset with me and I need advice.