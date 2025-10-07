'AITA for not attending my mom’s wedding?'

She invited me and my siblings for dinner last night, and cornered me again about not going, I’m guessing because she wanted backup. Two of my siblings took her side and said I could make it work if I really wanted to, one backed me up, and one refused to get involved.

Maybe worth noting that I’m the only one with a family of my own. I repeated that I’d celebrate with them at home but I’m not budging on attending the ceremony. Then I told my mom I thought it was underhanded to try and gang my siblings up on me and she needs to respect me and my boundaries more than she is right now.