'AITA for not being excited my friend's getting married?'

"AITA for not being excited my friend getting married?"

Me and my best friend (both 22) have been friends since we were little kids. She is getting married in about a week and I can not find it in me to be happy for her. She has been dating this guy for about 6 months, moved in with him after two, and recently he proposed. I congratulated her but expressed my concerns from the beginning.

Since she has a history of kind of rushing into things or being too passionate. But I assumed they were going to wait a bit to get married. Mostly since they have financial issues and aren't very stable at the moment. She has a small child which isn't currently living with her due to these difficulties.