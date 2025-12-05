"AITA for not cleaning the kitchen after dinner?"

I feel like I could possibly be unreasonable but I don't really think I am. I (21f) live in my childhood home with my parents and I am currently looking to move out soon. I am a full time double major at a college 20 minutes away from where I live and I have a part time job that I work 1-2 times a day and about 2 Saturdays a month.

I am not home a lot of the time, and I skip dinner sometimes because I'm either not home for it or I am just not hungry at that time so I just don't eat. The issues I've been having started basically right after my first year of college. My first year was a breeze and I was home a lot more so I helped clean a lot more than I am able to now.