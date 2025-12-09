'AITA for not disclosing that I'm not an environmentalist?'

To start off, I should say that I take on all kinds of freelance design work, and I only decline projects that involve harassment, hate, or anything ethically sketchy…I recently finished a commission for a small eco-friendly clothing brand. They asked me to design a minimalist logo inspired by mountains and rivers clean lines, muted colors, very naturalistic.
They loved the final result, paid me, and then…asked what my favorite national park was. I told them honestly, “I’ve actually never been to a national park. I appreciate nature designs, but I’m not much of a hiker or outdoors person.”
Immediately, the tone shifted. The client said they felt “misled,” because I’ve posted nature themed art before, so they assumed I was an environmentalist. They said the logo felt less “authentic” knowing it wasn’t created by someone with a personal connection to the outdoors.
I wasn’t sure how to respond. I said, “I’m sorry you feel that way, but my job is to bring your vision to life. I don’t need to personally live the brand to design for it. Now I’m left wondering: am I supposed to disclose my personal lifestyle or interests before taking on themed design work? AITA?
MadHatter_1391 said:
NTA. You did the job they wanted done. Sure, people like that will probably feel better if a nature design comes from a nature enthusiast, but you did nothing wrong. I’d also suggest checking out a national park if you ever have the chance. They’re great.
Available-Love7940 said:
One can be not much of an outdoors person but still enjoy environmentalism and the outdoors when they're in it. I'm very much a great indoors-woman, but have enjoyed the outdoors repeatedly.
You aren't required to disclose more than your portfolio. They may assumptions that were wrong and are now embarrassed, for whatever stupid reason. NTA. (Side note: I have not been to a national park that I know of. There are none in my state.)
SneakySneakySquirrel said:
NTA. If that was important to them, they should have asked up front. Your personal life has nothing to do with the quality of your work, and it’s on them to ask up front if they want to hire someone who has certain interests.
MadHatter_1391 said:
BigWilson13 said:
omg they really thought they hired a granola girl in hiking boots instead of just a good designer lol. Your job is to make pretty logos, not prove your camping cred.
MystifiedByPeople said:
I do love the outdoors, but I suspect they'd be disappointed by any logo I designed. (Hopefully they'd like my software.) NTA, you took on a job and did it well. That's why people pay you.