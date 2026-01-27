'AITA for not disclosing my medical condition in my dating profile?'

I was in a relationship for the last 4 years. It ended last year and I am now using dating apps. I had been on a few dates with one woman and things seemed to be going well. She asked what my plans were for this week and I mentioned I have a hospital appointment.
She asked what it was for and if everything was okay and I mentioned it was just a routine appointment as I have Ulcerative Colitis so I have to go to the hospital for treatment every couple of months.
She changed at this point and asked how long I've known about it. I mentioned I've had the condition for 3 years. She got annoyed at this and asked why I didn’t state this up front. I asked why I would when it's not a contagious disease and doesn't affect her at all.
She just said it was something I should have been up front about instead of hiding it. I pointed out I wasn't hiding it, it just wasn't necessary to mention straightaway as it's not really anyone else's business.
After this, she blocked me. I mentioned it to a few friends and the majority agreed with me but one argued it is deceptive to not have it in my profile and mention it early on but I don’t see why I should need to.
My friend mentioned the fact I was hospitalized with the condition previously so it's serious so I should be upfront about it but I reminded him that was before it was diagnosed and now I'm receiving treatment that works and either way it doesn't mean I should have to disclose it straight away. AITA for not disclosing my medical condition sooner?
PineappleHat said:
You disclosed it at the first 'normal' opportunity. NTA, would be a bit weird to put it in a dating profile.
Gertrude_D said:
NTA. There are lots of things people don't put in their profiles upfront. It was only a couple of dates in, it's not like you were hiding this from her and lying for months on end. I don't get it. She can feel whatever way she wants, but I think she's overreacting and I think your friend is too.
Noodlebat83 said:
NTA, honestly I’d find it really weird if you put that condition on your profile or brought it up in the first few dates unless it came up naturally (as in the hospital appointment). like, it’s a bit TMI I think for a profile or the first or second date.
CrabbiestAsp said:
NTA. I also have a chronic condition and if I were dating, I would disclose it after a few dates if I saw the relationship going somewhere. I'm not going to tell every single person or announce it on my profile.
twylahelnot said:
NTA. Your friend is being ridiculous.
WrenDrake said:
Absolutely NTA! You do not have to disclose medical conditions when you first start dating like some sort of a disclaimer. The fact that she bailed over that was a major red flag showing her poor personal character…and your friends.