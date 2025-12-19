"AITA for not 'doing enough' around the house?"

My husband and I have 2 kids, M9 and F4. My husband works full time and I work part time. His mom is staying with us for a few days. Yesterday we both went to work. I got home at 6pm. When I arrived dinner was ready. After dinner he washed the dishes and cleaned the house while I put our daughter to sleep. Afterwards he went to help our son study while I got some rest.

My MIL didn't look happy and called me lazy saying I should be doing more around the house considering I only work part time. She went on a rant saying her poor son has to do everything because he married a spoiled girl. I don't think this is fair.