'AITA for not 'doing enough' around the house?'

My husband and I have 2 kids, M9 and F4. My husband works full time and I work part time. His mom is staying with us for a few days. Yesterday we both went to work. I got home at 6pm. When I arrived dinner was ready. After dinner he washed the dishes and cleaned the house while I put our daughter to sleep. Afterwards he went to help our son study while I got some rest.
My MIL didn't look happy and called me lazy saying I should be doing more around the house considering I only work part time. She went on a rant saying her poor son has to do everything because he married a spoiled girl. I don't think this is fair.
My husband likes his sleep very much and has a demanding job. We have 2 kids and I have NEVER let him do night duties. He never woke up to feed a baby or change a diaper. Our daughter has nightmares and wakes up during night and I never let her wake my husband.
I make breakfast and pack his lunch. I even do laundry and choose and prepare his clothes for him so he can sleep more. I help our son get ready for school every morning. I feel like I'm doing my share and my MIL is judging me too harshly. Yes I do love to rest in the evening. I love to come home and not have to cook or clean. Does that make me an ahole?
jjrobinson73 said:
NTA. Politely remind your MIL that she doesn't share a bed with your husband, you do. As such, this is between a husband and a wife on how they want to split household duties.
AngeloPappas said:
NTA - If you guys have a system that works for you and everyone (that matters) is happy with it, then she can kick rocks.
Pokegirl_11_ said:
NTA. It sounds like you’re not only each pulling your weight, you’re taking on the work that makes your spouse the happiest not to do. You both seem like champs.
feminist1946 said:
NTA. Hope the visit ends soon. Don't let her spoil your relationship. He didn't say it she did. Just ignore her digs. She's not worth the effort.
First_Attempt_4124 said:
NTA. This is what works for you and your husband so I'd tell MIL to mind her business.
thankyoukindlyy said:
NTA. MIL is doing the old fashioned boy mom crap. She is out of line. Don’t take the bait and just ignore her when she says this stuff.
owls_and_cardinals said:
NTA, it sounds like she's super out of line and that her extremely limited view makes her conclusion an ignorant one. It's a problem that she thinks it is even her job to criticize you. I would hope your husband jumped to your defense and told her to pipe down.