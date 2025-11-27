"AITA for not eating the turkey at my girlfriend's family's Thanksgiving?"

I am going to my girlfriend's family’s thanksgiving for the first time and we went over to her grandmothers tonight (day before) and I overhead them saying they are leaving the turkey overnight in the oven with a wet cheesecloth and butter over it until the oven gets turned on at 6 o'clock in the morning.

I personally find this disgusting since it’s being stored overnight unrefrigerated (on top of however long it’s been out as they’ve been prepping it tonight) leaving it to become a breeding ground for bacteria.