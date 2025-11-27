'AITA for not eating the turkey at my girlfriend's family's Thanksgiving?'

I am going to my girlfriend's family’s thanksgiving for the first time and we went over to her grandmothers tonight (day before) and I overhead them saying they are leaving the turkey overnight in the oven with a wet cheesecloth and butter over it until the oven gets turned on at 6 o'clock in the morning.
I personally find this disgusting since it’s being stored overnight unrefrigerated (on top of however long it’s been out as they’ve been prepping it tonight) leaving it to become a breeding ground for bacteria.
However my girlfriend insists this is normal and that I should suck it up and eat it tomorrow since “if it’s cooked, it’s fine." This is also coming from the same person that leaves pizza out overnight and eats it in the morning and believes expiration dates are a suggestion.
I really don’t want to eat the turkey, but my girlfriend thinks that since this is a “normal” cooking practice, and since it will be cooked, I should eat it, especially since she thinks it will offend her grandparents and family if I choose not to have any.
Maleficent_Scale_296 said:
My mother did that, but the oven was ON! Waking up to the smell of slow roasted turkey was heavenly.
Fresh_Passion1184 said:
I've never heard of a turkey resting at room temp over night with a cheesecloth. Doesn't sound safe to me either. I'd politely decline.
Low_Temperature9593 said:
NTA. I would probably eat it but this isn't about me. I think it's totally bizarre and controlling to try to pressure anyone to eat or not eat anything. It's basic bodily autonomy. Tell your girlfriend to worry about what she puts in her own mouth and leave you to worry about yours.
DevilsAdvoCaticorn said:
Congrats on becoming a vegetarian today OP!
UndeadBuggalo said:
I’m a professional chef. This is not normal practice. The average turkey should be defrosted for about a week in the refrigerator or in a bucket of cool water the day before.
ZealousidealDepth714 said:
NTA. Honestly, I would not eat a thing that was prepared in that kitchen. Who knows what other dangerously unsanitary unsafe things they do.