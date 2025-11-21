"AITA for not feeling sympathy for a friend who is 'poor?'"

I said it was my money and that they were on sale and I budgeted for them. Teddy then sarcastically said it was nice that I can just buy whatever I want when he has to struggle or depend on his SO to buy him stuff.

I blew up and said that it wasn’t my fault that he decided to be unemployed for 2 years and that he had tons of free time and car and free housing. And that he could get a job right now and do training at the same time like so many people I know.