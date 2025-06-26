'AITA for not forgiving my sister-in-law for ruining my dress/proposal at my brother's wedding?'

After I said yes and the crowd kind of dissipated, John and I were having pictures taken by the photographer (again, who was instructed by the bride and groom). Amy came up to me and threw a glass of red wine on my dress, she called me a leech for using the photographer and said the whole thing was tacky.

Cathy tried to calm her down, but the damage was done. My dress was ruined, and I was humiliated. Cathy and John got a small selection of sample photos and was showing the family (me, John, Amy and both sets of parents).

In one of the pictures, I’m awkwardly holding a blanket over my stomach, trying to cover the wine stain. Amy didn’t say anything in person, but later she texted me a half-hearted apology like "sorry things got heated."