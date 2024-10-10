'AITA for not getting on an elevator with only a woman on it?' 'She started calling me insecure.'

"AITA for not getting on an elevator with only a woman on it?"

I (25m) have been living in my apartment complex for a few years now and I usually take the elevator when I leave for work during the weekday, most of the time it's just me in it. About two weeks ago, I was about to go into the elevator when I saw a woman, about my age, in it and nobody else.

My mom always told me what to do so I don't make women uncomfortable; don't walk behind them on the sidewalk and cross the street, don't approach if they seem to be alone, be aware of their body language, etc. One of these was to never enter an elevator if there is only a woman on it.