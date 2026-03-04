'AITA for not giving my partner instructions?'

I wanted to ask people’s opinions because it’s been on my mind. So there are these instant noodles that you cook on the stove then add sauce to. My partner (M25) and I (F25) loved these so much but I noticed that he would only eat them when I decided to make them.
So I stopped to see something. Then he started asking me to make them again I refused. I told him to make it himself and then he asks “how do you make it?” I say to read the instructions. He gets annoyed and says “why can’t you just tell me? Why be difficult?” Because it’s so easy?
Needless to say he didn’t make the noodles. I feel bad because I thought maybe I was being difficult with him but if I had to read these easy instructions, why can’t he? Why am I getting involved in this simple task? Am I the ahole?
1) He can definitely read. I’m not sure how else to prove that he’s an avid subtitle user. I also don’t make the noodles any different than from what the package says.
2) For context also he’s the one who showed me these brand of noodles, so he’s made them before. I probably started eating and buying them a month or two afterwards.
3) Honestly I never thought of it as testing I thought of it as me seeing a pattern, stopping it and trying to see what the problem was. I could’ve been better at that. Definitely never meant it to be taken that way.
YikesBabes said:
Sounds like weaponized incompetence to me. He knows how to make the noodles, he just wants you to do it for him.
Maiden_Far said:
This is how it starts. A simple bag of noodles and you end up with a lifetime of emotional and mental load.
Forsoothia said:
NTA. Why does he need you to tell him if it’s on the package? And it doesn’t sound all that complex to begin with. This is emotional labor, even when you aren’t doing the actual task you are still expected to do work to teach him how to do the task.
Mushrooms24711 said:
Is he 10? My stepkids are 10 and 12 and they can make instant noodles all by themselves.
chaoticly_neutral said:
You know there's a guy in my life that does this exact same thing.....my 12 yr old son. Your adult husband is acting like a child. NTA unless he doesn't know how to read and you know that to be true.
Y0L4ND4 said:
NTA sounds like he may be working towards a full on weaponized incompetence lifestyle with you