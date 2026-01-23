'AITA for not giving my sister money after she told our parents I would?'

I’m 24F and still living at home. I’ve been saving money for a few years so I can eventually move out. I don’t make a lot, so it’s been slow and I’ve had to say no to a lot of things to build it up. My family knows I’m careful with money. My sister is 29 and has been having money problems for a while.
She quit her job last year and has been picking up random work here and there, but nothing consistent. A few days ago she came to me saying she needed help paying some bills. I told her I didn’t really have money to spare. She then said she already told our parents that I’d help her. I was honestly caught off-guard.
When I said no again, she got upset and said I’m the only one with savings and that I can “always save again later.” Now my parents keep bringing it up. They aren’t forcing me, but they keep saying things like I’m young, my sister is stressed, and family should support each other.
The house has been awkward since then and my sister barely talks to me. I feel bad because she’s struggling, but I also feel like she assumed she was entitled to my money and didn’t respect the effort it took me to save it. AITA for saying no?
beckdawg19 said:
NTA. Peak entitlement from your sister. Hold your ground--if you say yes now, they're going to see you as a cash cow forever.
Electronic-Stay-2369 said:
Sounds like you need your savings even more so you can move away from these arseholes. And if your parents care so much they can stump up for your feckless sister.
zealot_ratio said:
NTA. If she likes money, she can seek steady employment.
kesseLokomotive said:
I don’t see how her telling your parents is at all relevant to the decision? You said no. As you should. Stick to your guns and don’t give her a penny. How ever much you would decide would not be enough in her eyes and she wouldn’t rest until you have nothing left. NTA. Keep saving and making smart financial decisions.
ShipComprehensive543 said:
NTA - your sister is using you, don't allow it. She got herself into this mess, she needs to find her own way out. You are young, but also sound like the most mature person in the family.
No_Bake_3627 said:
Never share with anyone that you are saving money.
BlackFenrir said:
NTA. You are young, yes. When you're older saving money becomes harder so it's best to do it now. You said no, it's your money, and if they use the "but she's family" or "a real/good sister would..." as arguments, ask them when your parents stopped being her family and what a real/good parent would do. Move out ASAP.
downwardnote292 said:
Move out now. That'll eliminate your extra cash. Or just tell your parents that the first line responders in protecting family is parent to child, not sibling to sibling. And whether you're the asshole or not doesn't really matter.