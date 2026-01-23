"AITA for not giving my sister money after she told our parents I would?"

I’m 24F and still living at home. I’ve been saving money for a few years so I can eventually move out. I don’t make a lot, so it’s been slow and I’ve had to say no to a lot of things to build it up. My family knows I’m careful with money. My sister is 29 and has been having money problems for a while.

She quit her job last year and has been picking up random work here and there, but nothing consistent. A few days ago she came to me saying she needed help paying some bills. I told her I didn’t really have money to spare. She then said she already told our parents that I’d help her. I was honestly caught off-guard.