'AITA for not giving my sister the name I planned for my baby?' 'I was STUNNED.'

DescriptionFew6118 said:

Nta. So tired of people thinking that they have a patent to a person's name.

Cindyl2098 said:

NTA. Two of my cousins have the same name, and they never feel annoyed by that, it's just a name.

ManagementFinal3345 said:

NTA. Your child is real and about to be born. It needs a name now. Her child doesn't exist, might never exist, she might never birth a daughter and only have boys, she might deal with infertility, or she might never have kids by choice if she changes her mind. No one knows the future. We can only know the present.